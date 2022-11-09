J&K Sports Council directs 14 bodies to hold elections

Jammu Tawi, Nov 8: In order to bring transparency in the working and smooth sailing, the Jammu and

Kashmir Sports Council has directed as many as 14 bodies to submit fresh voters list and timely hold

‘already due’ elections.

“Nearly 14 sports associations have been “illegally” operating in Jammu and Kashmir,” official sources

said.

They said, “despite the fact that their term has come to an end, these sports bodies are holding activities

under the banner of J&K Sports Council, which is not valid.”

“Unless elections are conducted and affiliation vis-a-vis recognition is not revised, these bodies are to be

treated as invalid,” they said, adding that the grants have also been freezed for the time elections are

not conducted.

The sports bodies directed to hold elections are Archery Association of J&K, J&K Body Building

Association, All J&K Chess Association, J&K Cycling Association, J&K Rifle Association, J&K Ball

Badminton Association, J&K Squash Racket Association, J&K Table Tennis Association, J&K Wrestling

Association, J&K TenniKoit Association, J&K Amateur Kabaddi Association, J&K Kho Kho Association, J&K

Rugby Association, J&K Pencak Silat Association.

Notbaly, the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council has also tightened noose over non-functional

associations in the Union Territory and the role of such defunct associations shall be performed by the

Sports Council by conducting, organizing and monitoring the activities besides scouting for the sports

talent. (AGENCIES)