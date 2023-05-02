J&K spiker’s motivational address at DU

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, May 02: Address of international volleyball player from Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, Saqlain Tariq turned out to be a motivational and encouraging speech for the students and participants of annual sports meet of Faculty of Law, University of Delhi (DU).

Saqlain as invited as chief guest by the Law Center-2, Faculty of Law, DU at the valedictory of three-day sports meet. The event was attended by students, faculty, staff and guests.

“We were honored to have Saqlain Tariq, international volleyball player at our event as chief guest. Saqlain delivered an inspiring keynote address that motivated and encouraged our students to pursue their goals with passion and determination. The audience was captivated by his insights and the relevance of his message,” said Yasser Shabir Chowdhary, Joint Secretary Sports, Law center-2, Faculty of Law, DU.

The annual sports event included a wide range of sports and activities, including Volleyball, Cricket and Athletics. The event was competitive, yet friendly, with students showcasing their skills and talents in a spirit of sportsmanship and fair play.

“We would like to express our gratitude to Saqlain Tariq for taking the time to attend our event and for sharing his knowledge and expertise with our students. We would also like to thank all the participants and attendees for making the event a success,” further said Chowdhary.