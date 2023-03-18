J&K | SIA Conducts Raids At Eight Different Places To Probe Slush Funds

SRINAGAR, Mar 18: The J&K State Investigation Agency (SIA) launched a search operation on Saturday at eight different places to investigate the recipients of slush funds flowing through known secessionist Maulavi Sarjan Barkati of south Kashmir. According to government sources, more than Rs 1.5 crore in funds were generated by crowdfunding and from suspected terror sources utilised for personal benefits, profiteering and furtherance of the secessionist-terrorist campaigns. Informing about Maulavi Sarjan Barkati of South Kashmir, the government sources said, “Sarjan Barkati is known for mobilising thousands onto streets during the 2016 violent agitation, through his incendiary oratory.” “Known as the pied piper, Sarjan Barkati used to openly invite and incite youth to take to violence and pull down the Indian state in J&K”, added sources.
Home Jammu Kashmir J&K | SIA Conducts Raids At Eight Different Places To Probe Slush...
Latest Images
Jammu
Jammu,IN
overcast clouds
24.5 ° C
24.5 °
24.5 °
52%
6.1kmh
100%
Sun
27 °
Mon
28 °
Tue
28 °
Wed
31 °
Thu
30 °
Srinagar
Srinagar,IN
overcast clouds
12.5 ° C
12.5 °
12.5 °
66%
0.4kmh
88%
Sun
15 °
Mon
15 °
Tue
15 °
Wed
15 °
Thu
17 °
Ladakh
Leh,IN
overcast clouds
-1.9 ° C
-1.9 °
-1.9 °
74%
1.7kmh
88%
Sun
-2 °
Mon
-1 °
Tue
-2 °
Wed
-2 °
Thu
-2 °