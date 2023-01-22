J&K | Shut Due To Landslide At Dewal Bridge, NH Reopens

JAMMU, Jan 22: The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, which had been shut in the wake of a landslide at the Dewal Bridge, reopened on Sunday for stranded vehicles, after clearance work.

Earlier on Sunday, the National Highway was closed due to a landslide at the Dewal Bridge in Samroli, Udhampur.

The rescue team reached the spot and started the restoration and reopening work.