J&K Rollball meet from Nov 25a

Jammu, Nov 21: Rollball Association of Jammu and Kashmir shall hold district Jammu and J&K UT level Championships at Skating Rink, MA Stadium,

here from November 25.

The two-day event shall be held in three age groups of Sub-Junior, Junior and Senior, a handout issued by the Association here today informed.

Further, the handout stated that the selection for the upcoming National Championships shall be done during these competitions.

Players registered with Rollball Federation of India are only eligible to take part in these events. Those interested eligible players are advised to

contact the organising team on Mobile No. 94191-48556.