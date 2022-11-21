J&K Rollball meet from Nov 25a

By Northlines -

, Nov 21: Rollball Association of Jammu and shall hold district Jammu and J&K UT level Championships at Skating Rink, MA Stadium,
here from November 25.
The two-day event shall be held in three age groups of Sub-Junior, Junior and Senior, a handout issued by the Association here today informed.
Further, the handout stated that the selection for the upcoming Championships shall be done during these competitions.
Players registered with Rollball Federation of are only eligible to take part in these events. Those interested eligible players are advised to
contact the organising team on Mobile No. 94191-48556.

SHARE
Previous articleEngland thrash Iran in dominant opening
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR