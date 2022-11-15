J&K registers 3rd consecutive victory, crush Nagaland by 99 runs

NL Correspodent

Jammu, Nov 15: Magnificent batting display by wicketkeeper/batsman Fazil Rashid and ace all-rounder Abid Mushtaq guided clinical Jammu

and Kashmir to register third consecutive victory by crushing minnows Nagaland in an easy contest by a big margin of 99 runs in the ongoing

Vijay Hazare Trophy at DY Patil Cricket Academy, Mumbai today.

Earlier, put into bat, J&K scored a big total of 290 runs in the stipulated 50 overs, losing 9 wickets in the process.

J&K suffered an early collapse as top five batters were sent back to the pavilion for just 80 runs in 22.3 overs. However, Fazil Rashid and

Abdul Samad salvaged the sinking ship to take the score to 141 runs in 32.5 overs before the dismissal of Samad (22). Then dangerous

Abid Mushtaq alongwith Fazil helped the team to score a good total of 290 runs. Fazil top scored with 85 off 86 balls, studded with 9 fours

and 1 six, while Abid Mushtaq contributed power-packed 62 runs off 44 balls, including 7 boundaries and 2 sixes. Opener Shubham

Khajuria also contributed 39 runs to the total. Both Fazil and Abid showed stellar grit and tenacity to notch up brilliant half-centuries.

For Nagaland, Hopongkyu took 4 wickets, while Nagaho bagged two. A M Singh and SS Mundhe claimed one wicket each.

In reply, Nagaland managed to score 196 runs in 44.3 overs, thus lost the match by a big margin of 99 runs. Wicketkeeper/batter Chetan Bist

top scored with 51 runs off 64 balls including 6 boundaries, while Nagaho contributed 33 runs to the total.

For J&K, Speedster Yudhvir Singh captured 4 wickets by conceding 54 runs in his 10 overs, while Abid Mushtaq and Sahil Lotra bagged 2

wickets each. Auqib Nabi and Shahrukh Ahmed Dar claimed 1 wicket each.

J&K will take on Punjab in the next outing on November 17.

The Sub Committee Members of JKCA including Brig Anil Gupta, Member-Administration; Advocate Sunil Sethi, Member Legal Affairs and

Cricketer Mithun Manhas, Member Cricket Operations and Development JKCA congratulated the team for this splendid victory.

"#VijayHazareTrophy2022 Well done Team JKCA for third consecutive win. What a recovery after an early collapse? That's how the Champion

teams play. You undoubtedly belong to that elite category. Continue the hunt," tweeted Brig Gupta

Majid Dar, Member Cricket Development Kashmir, Roopali Slathia, Member Cricket Advisory Committee and Senior Selectors of JKCA also

congratulated the team for this big win.

The team is being accompanied by former International cricketer Ajay Sharma as coach, Rajan Singh and Sandeep Singh as Manager and

Co-Manager respectively, Tanmay Srivastava as Fielding Coach, Sunny Kumar as Trainer, Danish Idrees as Performance Analyst, Jatinder

Gupta as Physio and Naresh as Masseur.