J&K Refugees OTS timeline extended to to March 31, 2024

Jammu Tawi, May 24: In a significant move, the Jammu & Kashmir Government has extended the timeline of central assistance scheme for persons from Pakistan Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (POJK) and Chhamb refugees of 19651 and 1971 till March 31, 2024 after Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) conveyed its approval for the same.

In an order, the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction today ordered extension of the scheme- central assistance for one-time settlement of displaced POJK refugees and Chhamb refugees of 1965 and 1971- from March 31, 2022 to March 31, 2024 within the approved outlay.

Under the Prime Minister's Development Package announced on November 7, 2015 by PM Narendra Modi in Srinagar, Rs 2000 crore were kept for the scheme.

In its order, the government today said that the scheme shall not be extended beyond sunset of March 31, 2024.

The Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction had requested the MHA on July 12, 2022 and December 9, 2022 to extend the timeline of the scheme.

On May 3, 2023, the MHA conveyed its approval for the scheme till March 31, 2024 under the rehabilitation package approved by the J&K cabinet on November 30, 2016.