J&K records 1.88 Cr tourist-footfalls during 2022

SRINAGAR, Feb 14: For the first time in history of Jammu and Kashmir, record 1.88 Crore tourists visited UT in the year 2022 to enjoy the beauty of various famed tourist spots.

The enhanced tourist arrivals in the Union Territory has generated greatest employment in various regions, highlighting its overall development through a constructive approach, transformative initiatives and inevitable reforms to empower J&K for its people, culture and society.

The Government of India is also making a significant thrust to ensure better infrastructural facilities for the region’s people and entice visitors. This has resulted in a fortuitous surge in tourist activities with better law and order, promising security system, and maintenance of peace in addition to infrastructural and connectivity improvements.

J&K administration is also focused on exploring the full potential of pilgrimage tourism by developing various religious tourist circuits across the union territory. Keeping in view the increasing number of devotees coming to visit Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, facilities and infrastructure is being strengthened.

As per the official data, the construction work of Mantalai Wellness Center has been completed at a cost of Rs. 80 crore and the design of Katra Multi Modal Station has been finalized. Similarly, twork on Tawi Riverfront is going on in full swing besides Mansar and Surinsar have made their presence on the tourism map of the country. The Government is working tirelessly to open Sanasar Tulip Garden for local people and tourists this year.

Similarly, the work on conservation and renovation of 18 historical-cultural heritage sites in Jammu, Kathua, Ramban, Reasi, Samba and Udhampur will commence shortly. In April this year, Jambu Zoo shall be thrown open to the people. Home-stay Scheme has been launched with a view to foster employment generation and economic prosperity in rural areas.

Remarkably, with the launch of the new J&K Film Policy in 2021, Jammu and Kashmir has emerged as the favourite shooting destination for film industry and permission has been granted for shooting of more than 150 films and web series in less than two years.

Jammu and Kashmir as a tourist destination that is now being promoted on all possible global forums and that is the reason it witnessed highest-ever tourist footfall and air traffic in recent years.

After registering a record tourist footfall this year, mainly in leisure and adventure tourism due to sustained efforts of the Tourism Department and the stakeholders during the last two years, Jammu and Kashmir is now opening to MICE tourism.

Over the past couple of months, many corporate delegations have visited Kashmir and many more are planned for the coming seasons. Executives from travel giants visit the Valley with their clients and thus Kashmir is emerging as corporate tourist destination also.

Jammu and Kashmir has all adequate infrastructure, services and tourism package required for MICE tourism and Department is working in a holistic manner to attract tourists in all segments through a whole range of promotions, road shows, and events besides the introduction of new adventure activities and destinations to sustain the interest of visitors is also being done by the Administration on regular basis.