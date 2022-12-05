J&K | Polling gets underway in Hajin, Drugmulla

SRINAGAR, Dec 5: Polling for the By-poll of District Development Council seats of Hajin-A (Bandipora) and Drugmulla (Kupwara) has started.

The State Election Commissioner has appealed voters to come out and cast their votes without any fear and strengthen the democratic process by participating in large numbers.Pertinently, a mock poll was conducted at all polling stations before the actual Start to ensure free and transparent polling.