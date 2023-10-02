J&K Police Organizes ‘Run For Peace’ Kashmir Marathon In Srinagar

Srinagar, Oct 2: The Jammu and Kashmir Police organized a ‘Run for Peace' Kashmir Marathon event, as part of its Civic Action Programme at the Lake View Police Golf Course at the Boulevard Road in Srinagar.

Scheduled for Monday, October 2, the marathon route stretched from Lake View Park Golf Course (LVPGC) to Duck Park via the picturesque Nishat-Foreshore road.

The event was flagged off by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) S.J.M Gillani and saw the participation of approximately 3,000 athletes from across Jammu and Kashmir.

A large number of students, locals, and even wheelchair-bound people participated in the race that featured 13 different categories.

Speaking about the event, Insha Basheer, a participant said, “All of us students are very happy by this initiative of J&K Police. We appreciate this step for the youth which will help to keep them physically and mentally fit. It will also help in keeping the youth away from the drugs.”

The patron of the event was the Director General of Police J&K, Dilbag Singh while the Additional Director General of Police J&K, SJM Gillani served as the Chairman of the organizing committee.

The traffic police in Srinagar city on Sunday issued a traffic advisory as Jammu and Kashmir Police geared up to host ‘Kashmir Marathon-2023', a Run for Peace event that drew a diverse crowd from all walks of life.

To ensure the smooth movement of participants, the Boulevard Road in Srinagar was temporarily closed for general traffic from 5:00 AM to 9:00 AM on the day of the event.

The marathon is a long-distance foot race, usually run as a road race, the distance can also be covered on trail routes.

The marathon can be completed by running or with a run/walk strategy. There are also wheelchair divisions. (Agencies)