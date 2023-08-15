J&K Police bags 76 medals for gallantry on I-Day

Srinagar, Aug 14: Jammu and Kashmir Police has bagged 76 medals for gallantry, distinguished and meritorious services on the occasion of Independence Day.

Union Ministry of Home Affairs & Jammu and Kashmir administration has announced the list of medal awardees to the Police personnel on the occasion of 77th Independence Day 2023, a police statement said.

Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel have bagged 76 medals for gallantry, distinguished and meritorious services sharing the 2nd highest place with Maharashtra in the tally list among the States/UTs forces of the Country.

As per the list released by MHA, Jammu and Kashmir Police has been honoured with one President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPMDS), 20 Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PMMS) and 55 Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG).

J&K Police has once again bagged the highest number of PMG medals among all the forces.

Similarly as per the J&K administration list, 74 Police personnel were honoured with Jammu Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry and six officers & officials received Jammu Kashmir Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, DIG central Kashmir Sujit Kumar, former DIG South Kashmir Abdul Jabbar (IPS), and former SSP Kulgam GV Sandeep Chakravarthy are among 55 Police officers who were awarded the PMG.

Out of the 55 officers who have been awarded PMG, the list includes two SSPs, 4 SPs, 6 DySPs, 1 IGP, 2 DIGs, 5 Inspectors, 1 PSI, 1 SI, 2 ASIs, 11 HCs, 12 SGCTs, and 10 CTs.

The list of 55 honoured officers includes SP Arif Amin Shah, SgCT Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, SP Mohd Anwar-ul-Haq, HC Abdul Khaliq War, SgCT Vishal Koul, CT Mohd Asgar, Dy SP Jaswant Singh, HC Romesh Kumar, SgCT Jaffar Bashir Qurashi, Dy SP Tanweer Ahmad Dar, SgCT Bilal Rasool Dar, Insp Salinder Singh, SI Sandeep Kumar Sharma, IPS-DIG Sujit Kumar, Dy SP Mohan Lal, ASI Youdhvir Singh, HC Bilal Ahmad Dar, Insp Mir Sajad Bashir, SgCT Asif Hassan Dar, IPS-DIG Abdul Jabbar, Dy SP Mubashir Rasool, PSI Ajay Sudan, HC Muzaffar Ahmad Reshi, IPS-SSP Dr. G V Sundeep Chakravarthy, HC Manzoor Hussain Peer, Insp Mir Sajad Bashir, SgCT Jahangir Ahmad Dar, CT Azad Ahmad Mir, SgCT Akhil Sharma, SgCT Sajad Ahmad Dar, Dy SP Saqib Ghani, HC Rahul Pandita, HC Farooq Ahmad Shah, SgCT Mohd Amin Lone, CT Javid Ahmad, SSP Ghulam Jeelani Wani, SI Ishtiyak Latif Qureshi, HC Arshid Ahmad, SP Syed-Al-Tahir Gilani, ASI Faroz Ahmad Dar, SgCT Fayaz Ahmad, Insp Zahoor Ahmad Wani, SI Aashiq Hussain Magray, HC Ghulam Nabi, HC Peer Sajad Ahmad Shah, Dy SP Gh. Hassan Shiekh, Insp Shiek Munzoor Ahmad, CT Aadil Ahmad Mir, CT Mohammed Ajaz Khan, SgCT Mohmad Irfan Ahanger, SgCT Sadam Hussain Shah, CT Bilal Ahmad Dar, IPS-IGP Vijay Kumar, SP Sajjad Ahmad Shah, and HC Basharat Rasool Shah.

The 20 officers awarded with the Police medal for meritorious service includes Tahir Sajjad Bhat, SSP Jammu, J&K, Altaf Ahmad Shah, SSP, Security, Srinagar, J&K; Girdhari Lal, SSP, Srinagar, J&K; Rakesh Kumar, SSP, ACB APKS Wing, Anantnag, Srinagar, J&K; Ravinder Pal Singh Dutt, SSP, Traffic Rural Kashmir, Srinagar, J&K; Sanjay Singh Rana, SSP, Zewan, Srinagar, J&K; Shafkat Hussain Batt, SSP, Batmaloo, Srinagar, J&K; Shivdeep Singh Jamwal, SSP, Kathua, J&K; Dedar Singh, Dy. SP, ACB Jammu, J&K; Mohd Ayoub Rather, Dy. SP (AD-SSF), Srinagar, J&K; Muzamil Ahmad Bhat, Inspector, PTS Manigam, J&K; Nisar Ahmad Shah, Inspector, ANTF Kashmir, Srinagar, J&K; Piaray Lal Pandit, Inspector, PHQ, J&K; Setinder Vir Singh, Inspector, Security Kashmir, J&K; Ajit Dhar, ASI, PC Srinagar, J&K; Ms. Ishrat Jan, SI (M), Traffic Rural Kashmir, Srinagar, J&K; Mohd Ishtiyaq Gojar, SI, PC Pulwama, J&K; Zaffar Ali Khan, SI, DPO Kupwara, J&K; Riyaz Ahmad Shah, Inspector (C), Srinagar, J&K; Vivek Vivek Kalsotra, Inspector Computer, PTTI Vijaypur, J&K.

Furthermore, SSP CID, SB, Kashmir (Srinagar) Mohd Aftab Mir has been awarded prestigious President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha conveyed his heartiest congratulations to ADGP Vijay Kumar and all the dedicated police personnel of @JmuKmrPolice who have been honored with the prestigious Police Medal for Gallantry, President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service, and Police Medal for Meritorious Service on the occasion of Independence Day 2023.