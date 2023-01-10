J&K partially to receive another wet spell from Jan 11

Mubashir Aalam Wani
Srinagar, Jan 09: The parts of Jammu & Kashmir are all set to
receive another wet spell from January 11 as a fresh Western
Disturbance (WD) would likely affect the Union Territory and
adjacent areas from Wednesday afternoon.
Deputy Director Meteorological department (MeT), Mukhtar
Ahmad said that a fresh active WD would likely affect J&K and
adjoining areas from 11th January afternoon.
He said that under the influence of WD, there is a possibility of
light to moderate rain/snow (Rain in plains & light snow over
higher reaches of Jammu division) most likely at most places of
J&K.
As per the forecast, he said that the moderate snowfall intensity
will be over higher reaches (isolated heavy over higher reaches
of Kashmir especially Keran, Machil, Gurez, Tulail, Sonamarg,
Gulmarg, Pahlgam, higher reaches of Budgam, Higher reaches of
Shopian and Kulgam) with main activity during late 11th night to
12th late night and gradual decrease thereafter.
He said that the surface transportation over higher reaches would
get affected during 12th January.