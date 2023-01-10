J&K partially to receive another wet spell from Jan 11

Mubashir Aalam Wani

Srinagar, Jan 09: The parts of Jammu & Kashmir are all set to

receive another wet spell from January 11 as a fresh Western

Disturbance (WD) would likely affect the Union Territory and

adjacent areas from Wednesday afternoon.

Deputy Director Meteorological department (MeT), Mukhtar

Ahmad said that a fresh active WD would likely affect J&K and

adjoining areas from 11th January afternoon.

He said that under the influence of WD, there is a possibility of

light to moderate rain/snow (Rain in plains & light snow over

higher reaches of Jammu division) most likely at most places of

J&K.

As per the forecast, he said that the moderate snowfall intensity

will be over higher reaches (isolated heavy over higher reaches

of Kashmir especially Keran, Machil, Gurez, Tulail, Sonamarg,

Gulmarg, Pahlgam, higher reaches of Budgam, Higher reaches of

Shopian and Kulgam) with main activity during late 11th night to

12th late night and gradual decrease thereafter.

He said that the surface transportation over higher reaches would

get affected during 12th January.