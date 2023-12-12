J&K orders arrears of 4% Addl DA to its Employees/Pensioners from July 2023

Jammu Tawi, Dec 12: The Jammu Kashmir Administration vide its G.O. 232 and 233 dated 12.12.2023 ordered that Government Employees working in regular pay levels under the 7th Pay Commission and Government Pensioners/Family Pensioners shall be paid increased Dearness Allowance @ four per cent with effect from 01.07.2023. The revised rate of DA per month shall be 46 per cent from the existing 42 per cent.

The revised arrears on account of the additional instalment of DA from July 2023 to November 2023 shall be credited to GPF accounts in respect of employees appointed before 01.01.2010 and paid in cash in respect of NPS employees.

For Pensioners/Family Pensioners, the arrears on account of additional DA from July 2023 to November 2023 shall be paid in cash in December and the revised DA shall be paid from December onwards.