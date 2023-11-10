J&K needs visionary & progressive leadership: Azad

Srinagar Nov 9: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday said Jammu and Kashmir is in dire need of a visionary and progressive leadership who can take it out of prevailing chaos.

Addressing a workers convention in Bandipora, he said that Jammu and Kashmir is in dire need of a visionary leadership who can take it out of prevailing chaos and build it as an economic centre to expand job opportunities for its youth.

The former Chief Minister said the politics in present times is far more difficult in Jammu and Kashmir where no ordinary and tainted people can afford to hold the reins of the Union Territory.

“What will they do if they win elections” Azad said and added “they have no roadmap, no vision for the way forward,”.

He said if any immature person is on the top seat of Jammu and Kashmir, he can create disaster politically and economically.

“We can't afford to handover UT to anyone who is incapable of leading it”, he said, adding “I feel for my youth who are the worst sufferers given the poor economic conditions and low job opportunities.

The DPAP Chairman said that due to non-availability of jobs, the youth in Jammu and Kashmir are unable to shoulder their responsibilities.

“Our youth are not willing to get married, they are not able to satisfy the needs of their older parents and eventually land them in depression,” he said.

Azad said that his vision of building Jammu and Kashmir as a peaceful and progressive state earlier could not reach its logical end since he got very little time to realise his dream.

“I am hopeful that this time you will give me a chance to take further my vision and agenda for my people,” he said.

Azad said the projects he executed and sanctioned as Chief Minister shall be remembered for decades to come and have been proven instrumental in the economy and social growth of the UT.

“If you support me, I promise you J&K will grow as one of the richest regions of South Asia with surplus jobs available for its people,” he added.