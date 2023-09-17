J&K moving towards policy of zero terrorism: Dilbag

Srinagar, Sep 16: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Saturday said Jammu and Kashmir is moving towards the policy of zero terrorism. He said that team J&K i.e, J&K Police, Central Armed Police Forces, Army, Intelligence agencies and Civil administration were working together as a unique model to make Jammu & Kashmir terror free.

DGP said this while chairing 3rd Northern Regional Police Coordination Committee meeting aimed to enhance Inter-State Police coordination besides addressing various policing issues effectively across the North-Indian States/UTs, at Conference Hall of Police Headquarters here today. Jammu and Kashmir Police hosted the meeting.

The Police chief said there was a time when on every Friday stone pelting was happening on security forces, now that is over. He said that the J&K security team has been able to ensure zero violation of human rights and added that there has not been a single civilian casualty in any law & order engagement over the last few years.

“We are moving inch by inch towards the policy of zero terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir”, the DGP said.

He said that terrorism in J&K is at its lowest level this year and J & K security team has been able to neutralize around 40 foreign terrorists and nine local terrorists.

The DGP said that local involvement in terrorist activities has drastically come down. He said that optimum synergy among the forces have pushed terrorists out of villages and cities to mountains.

The DGP said that people's cooperation to the forces has been of immense help for which he thanked the people of J&K. He said ‘enforcement of rule' of law was one single guideline for the security team of J&K and added that action has been taken against the people involved in any anti national activity as well as against instigators.

At the outset of the meeting one minute of silence was observed to pay homage to the martyrs of the Kokernag Anantnag operation.

A statement said the Police leadership also discussed a wide range of topics related to terrorism, drug menace, increasing trend in cybercrime, drone usage for dropping drugs & contrabands from across the border. Threadbare discussions were also held on topics like creation of Inter-State database and Communication channels between Police forces, sharing of intelligence about organised crime, human trafficking, for better coordination.

Number of measures to enhance coordination among forces in the region were proposed. “Emphasis was laid on establishing real-time information sharing mechanism regarding inter-state criminal activities and also putting joint efforts to tackle cybercrime. It was also proposed to share good practices including software applications of different forces for benefit of all the members State/UTs/Organisations,” the police statement said.