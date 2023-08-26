J&K Judo team leaves for Junior National

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Aug 26: A 20-member team, under the banner of Judo Association of J&K, today left for participation in the Junior National Championship to be held at Delhi from August 28 to September one.

Earlier, the team underwent screening conducted by the J&K Sports Council (JKSC) at MA Stadium, here under the guidance of Divisional Sports Officer (DSO) Jammu, Ashok Singh. Also present were senior vice president of the Association, Vikas Gupta; general secretary, Suraj Sharma; Dr Gagandeep Singh and Sukesh Dutta.

The Team: Akash Sharma, Mir Hijran, Akshay Sharma, Vishwas Jamwal, Varun

Sharma, Rajat Singh Chib, Saksham Chib, Aryan Singh Choudhary, Manvi Devi, Adn Arshad, Khushi Thakur, Tamleek Shah Kapta, Nirali Sharma, Tazeem Fayaz, Shah Talha and Tanvi Thakur. The team accompanied by the officials Suraj Bhan Singh, Ritika Slathia, Rameshwar Singh and Manish Chatwal.