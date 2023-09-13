J&K High Court donates Rs 45 lakh for Himachal relief

JAMMU, Sept 12: Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court Justice N. Kotiswar Singh on Tuesday donated over Rs 45 lakh towards Aapda Rahat Kosh — 2023 on behalf of judges, judicial officers and officials and expressed solidarity with the people of Himachal Pradesh who have suffered damages in the monsoon fury.

Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu, while thanking Justice Singh for this noble gesture, said this contribution would go a long way to mitigate the sufferings of the disaster-affected families.

He said the people of the state have suffered massively due to the excessive rains, triggering landslides and flash floods.

“The contribution means a lot for the people of the state and such a humane approach inspires others to reach out to the needy during difficult times,” said the Chief Minister.