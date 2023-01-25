J&K health facilities generate about 8000 kg biomedical waste per day

Srinagar produces 3854 kg waste per day, Jammu 854 kg/day, reveal official figures.

Jammu Tawi, Jan 24: The health care facilities in Jammu and Kashmir are generating almost 8000 kgs of biomedical waste per day and among all districts Srinagar health care facilities generate the highest 3,854 kgs per day.

As per the details, there are around 7,366 health care facilities in J&K with 181,02 beds while there are three common bio-medical waste facilities in J&K while 7663•5 kg per day biomedical waste is being generated.

The data reveals that the biomedical waste generated by J&K health facilities has increased from 4482 kg per day in 2018, 5902 kg per day in 2019, 5941 kg per day in 2020 and 7663.5 in 2021.

“26.07 kg per day biomedical waste is being generated in Doda, 835.7 kg per day in Jammu, 23.26 kg in Kuthua, 34.9 in Kishtwar, 19.36 in Poonch, 31.38 in Rajouri, 26.3 in Ramban, 200.37 in Reasi, 40.41 in Samba and 167 in Udhampur,” the data reveals. “The biomedical waste generated by Kashmir division includes 273 kgs in Anantnag, 232 in Kulgam, 197 in Shopian, 389 in Pulwama, 364 in Budgam, 278 in Kupwara, 313 in Baramulla, 171 in Bandipora, 188 in Ganderbal and 3,854 in Srinagar.”

Kashmir generates 6259 kg bio-medical waste per day which includes 5069 kg by hospitals with beds and 1190 by hospitals with no beds while in Jammu as per details 1404.5 kg per day biomedical waste is being generated in Jammu which includes 1089.81 kg by health facilities with beds and 314.69 kg per day by health facilities with no beds.

As per data, 187.38 kg biomedical waste per day is being treated through deep burial in health care facilities of Jammu where service of CMBWTF isn’t available.