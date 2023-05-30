J&K HC notice to govt on preservation of Bangus valley

Tasaduq Hussain

Kupwara, May 29 (KNO): Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court Monday issued notice to the government over plea seeking Master Plan and sustainable development for Bangus valley.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by the advocate Mir Umar.

The case was listed before a division bench led by Chief Justice and Justice Moksha Kazmi.

The petitioner in the PIL has highlighted and sought protection of the natural beauty and meadows of Bungus valley besides the dense forests, streams, small–Big Bungus, slopes and their side plateaus.

It highlighted that the entire land covering Bungus is forest land and has not been transferred to LBDDA. “The authority is not able to prepare a master plan for the development of Bungus. The road constructed a year ago is haphazardly through green pastures without any master plan,'' the PIL reads.

The PIL highlighted that the LBDDA is mandated to set up accommodation and infrastructure in Bungus aimed to promote eco tourism but it cannot be done without transferring the land.

“In absence of the master plan the green valley of Bungus is under threat of haphazard constructions and allotments for commercial purposes which can prove fatal for the natural beauty of Bungus and its meadows, trees and streams.”

The court after hearing the petitioner issued notice to the government to file their response within four weeks.

The petitioner has prayed for direction on the respondents to take steps for preservation of the natural beauty of Bungus valley including its forests, streams, meadows etc while preparing a master plan for Bungus valley.

The petitioner has also prayed to direct the forest department and LBDDA to “Prepare the master plan for Bungus valley by following the procedure as envisaged in Jammu and Kashmir Developmental Act 1970 and in such a way that no concrete construction and building are allowed to be constructed in the Bungus valley and no allotment of land is made in haphazard manner in excess for commercial activities.”