JK has planted more than 15 million trees last year: Sinha

‘Green cover goes up in UT to 55 percent'

Srinagar, May 11: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha Thursday said that the Jammu and Kashmir government has planted more than 15 million trees in previous financial year across the Union Territory.

Speaking during the Youth-20 (Y20) consultation meet on climate change under India's G20 presidency, Sinha said, “Jammu and Kashmir is not famous only for snow clad mountains but also for intellectual brilliance.”

“I take pride that our natural resources are growing. The green cover has grown up in the past few years to 55 percent,” Sinha said.

He said that the message of Y20 consultation conference signals the encouraging prospect for a new energy in a global partnership on environment, development and our collective effort to ensure equity, global prosperity and better quality of life.

The officials said that 17 youth delegates from G20 countries including Indonesia, Mexico, Turkey, Russia, Japan, Republic of Korea, United States, Brazil and Nigeria participated in the Y20 Consultation.

“The reason of India's G20 presidency is the reason for the future of humanity. ‘One Earth One Family and One Future,” Sinha added.

On the occasion at least 108 students from the university campus, 34 students from schools across JK, 57 students from colleges from Srinagar, 11 students colleges and universities from Jammu, 33 DoYA delegates, 25 Y20 Secretariat delegates and 25 student activists also participated in the Y20 Consultation.

Sinha also said that he believe that the young generation have seen a rise in innovative ideas with action to preserve the natural resources and also become active stakeholder in this movement to formulate and implement the polices on Healthcare, education, environmental and clean drinking water resources.

The first plenary session Y20 consultation was held on the theme ‘Impact of Climate Change on Biodiversity and Human Well-Being' followed by second session with a theme of ‘Disaster Risk Reduction for Safe Tomorrow', and third plenary session on ‘Green Energy- Innovations and Opportunities.'