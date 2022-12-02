J&K has marched great distance in last 3 yrs: LG

Reasi, Dec 01 : Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today
inaugurated Amar Jawan Shourya Sthal at Pouni, Reasi
and paid his respectful obeisance to Param Poojya Sant
Balak Yogeshwar Das Ji Maharaj.
‘Salute to Veer Naris, our veterans and tributes to all those
martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for our country’, the
Lt Governor said after laying floral wreath at Vir Stambh
and paying homage to the martyrs.
The Lt Governor observed that after the abrogation of
Article 370 in August 2019, the ecosystem nurturing
terrorism has been dismantled. The nation is truly
indebted to the brave Jawans for safeguarding national
security, he added.
On the occasion, the Lt Governor highlighted the priorities
of the administration.
“All round economic growth is primary importance for us
so that every citizen is able to live a life of honour and
dignity in the environment of peace. The new dynamism in
rural infrastructure will result in far greater prosperity for
the people,” Lt Governor said.
‘J&K has marched a great distance forward in the last
three years. We have kept the wheels of progress moving
to ensure that no section of society is left behind, to
ensure that growth benefits marginalised groups and to
ensure that prosperity brings bright future for youth’, he
further added.
The results of our efforts to rejuvenate rural economy are
clearly visible. Farmers are receiving better prices, path
breaking schemes have been implemented to ensure
social safety net for vulnerable section & PRI's have been
empowered to push forward rural development, said the Lt
Governor.
The Lt Governor observed that the accelerated speed of
completion of developmental projects, creation of better
infrastructure, streamlining of public service delivery
mechanism, improved educational & health facilities, and
growing industrial sector with massive investment
proposals have laid down a solid foundation for the
glorious future of Jammu Kashmir.
During Back to Village -IV programme, efforts were made
to identify 15 youth from each panchayat for self
employment generation assistance. 27,000 sanction
letters have been issued and by the end of December, all
the sanction letters will be issued, the Lt Governor
observed.
We have improved public service delivery and ensured
higher financial outlays for district development. Health,
education, industry, agriculture, handicraft is being given
special attention as part of our strategy for inclusive and
higher economic growth, he added.
The Lt Governor also observed that the administration has
taken various steps to implement e-service delivery of
public services but some people are facing difficulties in
certain areas.
We are making efforts to establish a mechanism, in the
coming three months wherein if the services are not
provided within set timelines, officials will be held
responsible, the Lt Governor asserted.
Speaking on the developmental scenario in Reasi district,
the Lt Governor informed that in the last financial year,
1012 projects were completed in Reasi under the District
Capex scheme while the target for this year is to complete
more than 1500 projects. Last year, under District Capex,
Rs 1125 crore was allocated to Reasi district for
development works and this year the amount has been
increased to Rs 1183 crore, he further added.
Param Poojya Sant Shri Balak Yogeshwar Das Ji Maharaj
in his address shared the vision of developing Pouni as a
Tirth Sthal. He also highlighted the activities of Ati Vishnu
Mahayagya Samiti for the welfare of the martyrs’ families.
Earlier, the Lt Governor honoured the Parents of Param
Vir Chakra Awardee Captain Vikram Batra; Veer Naris and
families of the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the
security of the country.
The Lt Governor also inaugurated Yagyashala and
felicitated ex-servicemen and organisations for their
selfless service towards the welfare of the families of the
martyr soldiers. Students participating in various national
integration competitions and rallies were also felicitated.
A publication on Param Poojya Sant Shri Balak
Yogeshwar Das Ji Maharaj was also released.
Brigadier Harcharan Singh; PRI members; Army veterans;
Families of the martyrs, Veer Naris, office bearers of Ati
Vishnu Mahayagya Samiti and prominent citizens from all
walks of life were present on the occasion.
Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional
Commissioner Jammu; Babila Rakwal, Deputy
Commissioner Reasi, senior officials of police, defence
and civil administration were also present.