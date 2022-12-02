J&K has marched great distance in last 3 yrs: LG

Reasi, Dec 01 : Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today

inaugurated Amar Jawan Shourya Sthal at Pouni, Reasi

and paid his respectful obeisance to Param Poojya Sant

Balak Yogeshwar Das Ji Maharaj.

‘Salute to Veer Naris, our veterans and tributes to all those

martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for our country’, the

Lt Governor said after laying floral wreath at Vir Stambh

and paying homage to the martyrs.

The Lt Governor observed that after the abrogation of

Article 370 in August 2019, the ecosystem nurturing

terrorism has been dismantled. The nation is truly

indebted to the brave Jawans for safeguarding national

security, he added.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor highlighted the priorities

of the administration.

“All round economic growth is primary importance for us

so that every citizen is able to live a life of honour and

dignity in the environment of peace. The new dynamism in

rural infrastructure will result in far greater prosperity for

the people,” Lt Governor said.

‘J&K has marched a great distance forward in the last

three years. We have kept the wheels of progress moving

to ensure that no section of society is left behind, to

ensure that growth benefits marginalised groups and to

ensure that prosperity brings bright future for youth’, he

further added.

The results of our efforts to rejuvenate rural economy are

clearly visible. Farmers are receiving better prices, path

breaking schemes have been implemented to ensure

social safety net for vulnerable section & PRI's have been

empowered to push forward rural development, said the Lt

Governor.

The Lt Governor observed that the accelerated speed of

completion of developmental projects, creation of better

infrastructure, streamlining of public service delivery

mechanism, improved educational & health facilities, and

growing industrial sector with massive investment

proposals have laid down a solid foundation for the

glorious future of Jammu Kashmir.

During Back to Village -IV programme, efforts were made

to identify 15 youth from each panchayat for self

employment generation assistance. 27,000 sanction

letters have been issued and by the end of December, all

the sanction letters will be issued, the Lt Governor

observed.

We have improved public service delivery and ensured

higher financial outlays for district development. Health,

education, industry, agriculture, handicraft is being given

special attention as part of our strategy for inclusive and

higher economic growth, he added.

The Lt Governor also observed that the administration has

taken various steps to implement e-service delivery of

public services but some people are facing difficulties in

certain areas.

We are making efforts to establish a mechanism, in the

coming three months wherein if the services are not

provided within set timelines, officials will be held

responsible, the Lt Governor asserted.

Speaking on the developmental scenario in Reasi district,

the Lt Governor informed that in the last financial year,

1012 projects were completed in Reasi under the District

Capex scheme while the target for this year is to complete

more than 1500 projects. Last year, under District Capex,

Rs 1125 crore was allocated to Reasi district for

development works and this year the amount has been

increased to Rs 1183 crore, he further added.

Param Poojya Sant Shri Balak Yogeshwar Das Ji Maharaj

in his address shared the vision of developing Pouni as a

Tirth Sthal. He also highlighted the activities of Ati Vishnu

Mahayagya Samiti for the welfare of the martyrs’ families.

Earlier, the Lt Governor honoured the Parents of Param

Vir Chakra Awardee Captain Vikram Batra; Veer Naris and

families of the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the

security of the country.

The Lt Governor also inaugurated Yagyashala and

felicitated ex-servicemen and organisations for their

selfless service towards the welfare of the families of the

martyr soldiers. Students participating in various national

integration competitions and rallies were also felicitated.

A publication on Param Poojya Sant Shri Balak

Yogeshwar Das Ji Maharaj was also released.

Brigadier Harcharan Singh; PRI members; Army veterans;

Families of the martyrs, Veer Naris, office bearers of Ati

Vishnu Mahayagya Samiti and prominent citizens from all

walks of life were present on the occasion.

Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional

Commissioner Jammu; Babila Rakwal, Deputy

Commissioner Reasi, senior officials of police, defence

and civil administration were also present.