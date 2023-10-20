J&K Govt to bring law on installation, maintenance of lifts, escalators

3-member panel constituted to prepare draft law



The administration of the UT has set the ball rolling for enacting a legislation that would require builders and owners to comply with certain regulations before and after installation of lifts and escalators in buildings.







As per its terms of reference, the panel shall prepare the draft after taking a cue from similar enactments in other states/UTs.

The committee has been directed to submit its report by October 31, 2023, the order states.

The committee has been set-up after the Department of Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs and Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs wrote to the R&B Department on the matter.

On October 22, 2018, the Jammu & Kashmir government had come up with regulations for installation and maintenance of lifts and escalators in high-rise buildings.

It is worthwhile to mention that the installation, maintenance and safe operations of lifts and escalators is regulated by the certain Acts and Rules in certain States and Union Territories.

As per these laws, the owner of a complex/building/ has to seek permission from the government to install and use a lift. The process of installing a lift/ elevator in these States/UTs does not end with the grant of permission as several post-installation tests are required to be done to ensure the safety and security of users.