J&K Govt Orders Transfer, Posting Of IAS Officers

JAMMU, Mar 6: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday ordered transfer and posting of two IAS officers in the Union Territory. According to an order, Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, IAS (AGMUT:2001), awaiting orders of adjustment, is posted as Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor. The order stated he shall also hold the charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, in addition to his own duties. “Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, IAS (AGMUT:2012), Administrative Secretary, Culture Department, holding additional charge of Chief Executive Officer, Economic Reconstruction Agency, JK, is transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, Tourism Department relieving Sarmad Hafeez, IAS, of the additional charge of the post.” It reads he shall also hold the charge of Administrative Secretary, Culture Department and Chief Executive Officer, Economic Reconstruction Agency, J8K, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.
