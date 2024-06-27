J&K Govt Order : 8 PW (R&B) Deptt Engineers Placed In Higher Level

Jammu, June 27: The Jammu and Kashmir Government today placed three Public Works (Road & Building) Department Incharge Superintendent Engineers (SEs) and 5 Incharge Executive Engineers (XENs) in their higher next level in their own pay and grade for a period of 6 months or till these posts are filled on the regular basis. Consequently, the Government also ordered the posting of several other engineers.

