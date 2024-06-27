back to top
J&K Govt Order : 8 PW (R&B) Deptt Engineers Placed In Higher Level
Jammu Kashmir

J&K Govt Order : 8 PW (R&B) Deptt Engineers Placed In Higher Level

By: Northlines

Date:

, June 27: The  Jammu and Government today placed three Public Works (Road & Building) Department Incharge Superintendent Engineers (SEs) and 5 Incharge Executive Engineers (XENs) in their higher next level in their own pay and grade for a period of 6 months or till these posts are filled on the regular basis. Consequently, the Government also ordered the posting of several other engineers.

Click Here To View Order

Outrage as Human Rights Office Defends Arundhati Roy’s Kashmir Stance
Jammu And Kashmir Shines Bright as Second in PM Vishwakarma Training Rankings
