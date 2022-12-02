J&K Govt issues fresh guidelines for deputation of employees to Ladakh

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday issued fresh guidelines for deputation of employees of J&K to the Union Territory of Ladakh, asking the departments to route all transfers and posting through the General Administration Department.
