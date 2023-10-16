J&K Govt dedicated to empower women, gender equality: LG Sinha

Srinagar, Oct 15: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday reiterated the commitment of the J&K Government towards the empowerment of women and gender equality.

Addressing during the 31st edition of the radio programme “Awaam ki Awaaz” to the women change-makers of Jammu Kashmir, reiterated the commitment towards empowerment of women and gender equality.

The Lt Governor extended his heartiest greeting on the auspicious occasion of Navratri and said that Goddess Durga is a symbol of women's empowerment. May the festival of Navratri inspire us to work for the well-being and progress of Nari Shakti, and build a gender-equal society”, the Lt Governor said.

Lt Governor shared the inspiring journey of women entrepreneurs and highlighted the efforts of the Administration to create an enabling environment for women entrepreneurship and realize their true potential.

“Rabiya Rasool, an entrepreneur from Srinagar and owner of ‘Carpets' enterprise is a symbol of conviction, commitment, dedication and indomitable courage. She is also reviving the traditional Ardabil style of carpets which will inspire and motivate other young entrepreneurs”, the Lt Governor said.

He appreciated Sanchaita Pradhan Khajuria and Mansi Gupta for their endeavours to strengthen the unique cultural and artistic heritage of J&K. Sanchaita is promoting Basohli and Bina art through her company ‘Shilpkari Bazar Business'. She is an immense source of inspiration and motivation to all women, he said.

HAUSLA programme is one of the key initiatives of the administration which is helping women entrepreneurs to rise and excel. It helped many women like Zariefa Hamid, Shivani Sharma and Sanyokta Bhagat to learn the value of the e-commerce market and build upon their business ideas, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor made a special mention of the Khushi cluster federation from block Ghordi, Udhampur which is planning to go global with the launch of pine handicraft on e-commerce platforms.

He said this will ensure better remunerative marketing linkages for the products of the highly talented artisans, craftsmen and small enterprises of Udhampur.

The Lt Governor voiced the valuable suggestions received from Srinagar's Sheikh Mohammad Saleem, Sankarshan from Samba and Mushtaq Ahmed Lone from Budgam to promote cooperative societies, efficiency of Cooperative Consumer Federation and Primary Agriculture credit societies and making the Swachh Abhiyan a Jan Abhiyan.

The Lt Governor urged the citizens to buy local products and support Self-Help Groups, potters, small manufacturers and sellers during festival season.