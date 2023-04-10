J&K Govt Appoints 4 DySsP As Incharge Superintendents Of Police

JAMMU, Apr 10: The Jammu and Kashmir Government On Monday ordered the placement of four Deputy Superintendents of Police (Selection Grade) as Incharge Superintendents of Police. “Sanction is hereby accorded to the placement of the following Deputy Superintendents of Police (Selection Grade) as Incharge Superintendent of Police in their own pay and grade, with immediate effect: i) Sajad Ahmad Sheikh, KPS 16055, ii) Vishal Manhas, KPS 116201, iii) Vinod Kumar, KPS 116212, and iv) Ajay Sharma KPS 116202,” reads an order. “The arrangement is purely on a Stop-Gap basis and shall not confer any right on the incumbents to claim preferential treatment for their promotion, as and when, the same is made, in accordance with the rules. Further, the placements shall be without prejudice to the outcome of Writ Petition(s)/O, if any, pending consideration before the Court(s)/Tribunal(s) of competent jurisdiction,” further reads the order.