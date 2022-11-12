J&K first to implement all components of NEP-2020: Kansal

JAMMU, Nov 11: Principal Secretary, Higher Education and Information, Rohit Kansal, today chaired the inaugural event of launch of Institutional Innovation Councils (IICs) in 54 Government Degree Colleges of J&K at Padma Shri Padma Sachdev, Government P G College for Women, Gandhi Nagar.

The event, which was organized by Higher Education Department in collaboration with Ministry of Education (MoE), was aimed at establishing an ecosystem of innovations and start ups in tune with the guidelines of the National Education Policy 2020.

Addressing the inaugural function, Kansal, said that it is a matter of pride that J&K is among the first in the country to implement all the components of the National Education Policy 2020. ”We are probably the first in the country to implement not one but all the components of the NEP 2020. All our GDCs have today set up Institutional Innovation Centres (IICs)-54 accredited GDCs have set up IICs in their colleges, the remaining 88 colleges will act as spokes of these IICs and will have the benefits of all the activities being conducted in these 54 colleges” Principal Secretary maintained.

He said that all 142 GDCs are now the beneficiaries of an innovation ecosystem and will have the benefit and support of the innovation ecosystem of the National Ministry of Education. We as an innovation ecosystem are now plugged into GoI innovation ecosystem’, he added.He added that the newly launched IICs would help promote creativity and innovations and support incubation of fresh ideas. They will also act as a catalyst for students to innovate as well as refine ideas that they already have,” he asserted.

Kansal also stressed upon the quality enhancement of the education being offered in the colleges and need for accountability among the faculty. He also emphasized that focus should be on embedded skill programmes that were relevant, employment oriented and affordable in order to create adequate job opportunities for the graduating students. He also announced that as part of the quality enhancement initiative, a new Faculty Development Policy had been formulated. Faculty members of Government Degree Colleges would not just be given capacity building opportunities in various institutions in India but overseas too.

Vice Chancellor, Cluster University of Jammu, Dr. Bechan Lal, Special Secretary HED, Rakesh Badyal, Director Colleges J&K, Dr Yasmeen Ashai and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, Principal Padma Shri Padma Sachdev, Government PG College for Women, Gandhi Nagar, Professor Minu Mahajan, emphasized that initiatives like these will will encourage, inspire and nurture young minds and help transform their ideas into proto types

Assistant Innovation Director, Ministry of Education, Government of India, Dipan Sahu, who joined through virtual mode stated that Innovation initiatives will help in creating a vibrant Innovation Ecosystem and lead to Entrepreneurship support mechanism in Higher Education Institutions which in turn will help in scouting ideas and pre-incubation.

The inaugural session was followed by a detailed technical session. The technical session was conducted by Professor Manish Arora, BHU, Professor Rohit Sharma, Punjab University, Prof Lalit Kumar, Hindu College, University of Delhi, Ms Salva Rani, Innovation Officer, Ministry of Education, Innovation Cell. The session was chaired by Dr. Yasmeen Ashai, Director Colleges, Higher Education Department, U.T of J&K. The concluding remarks were given by Dr Sarabjeet Singh, Higher Education Department.The programme concluded with vote of thanks by Dr S P Saraswat, Nodal Principal, Jammu division.