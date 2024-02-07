J&K Excise invites bidders for pre-bid meeting of liquor vends

Jammu Tawi, Feb 6: Jammu and Kashmir Excise Department on Tuesday invited the prospective bidders for a pre-bid meeting of liquor vends to be held at Excise and Taxation Training Institute (ETTI), Nagrota here.

An official communiqué reads, “In consonance with J&K Excise Policy 2024-25, bid document for e-auction of 305 JKEL-2 vends has been issued by the Excise Department J&K. The allotment of JKEL-2 vends commonly known as Wine Shops is being conducted in a completely transparent and secure mode through J&K Bank using https://jkexcisedept.auctiontiger.net portal”.

The Excise Department requests all prospective bidders to attend the pre-bid meeting on the scheduled date, time and venue.

For the convenience of bidders, not stationed at Jammu, an online facility is available at https://meet.google.com/drt-judj-ygy for their participation in the meeting.

The expert teams from the Excise Department and J&K Bank will be available at the venue to clear the doubts of the prospective bidders.

The department in close coordination with J&K Bank has also conducted a training program at the Excise and Taxation Training Institute, Nagrota from 5th to 6th February 2024 intending to familiarise and sensitize the prospective bidders with the procedure and criteria for bidding and to clear their queries about e-auction procedure, eligibility, mode of allotment, requisite documents, participation/EMD and Minimum Reserve Bid Price.

Additionally, a departmental helpline number has also been set up (0191-4064440) to resolve the doubts of the prospective bidders.

Pertinently, the Finance Department has notified the J&K Excise Policy 2024-2025 on February 1,2024 wherein many initiatives have been taken to increase revenue and regulation of liquor trade on one hand and introduction of new initiatives under Ease of Doing Business.