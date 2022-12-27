J&K excels in Gatka

By Northlines -

NL Corresspondent
, Dec 27: Jammu and Gatka team returned with a gold and three bronze medals in the just concluded 10th Gatka Championship to
be held in Punjabi University (PU) Chandigarh.
Dilpreet Singh bagged gold in under-14 age group to be named best player. Sahajveer Singh (Under-18, Farri Single Soti) won bronze in
individual event while two other bronze came in team events of under-25 categories (Single Soti) and Farri Single Soti, a handout issued by the Gatka
Association of here today informed.

