J&K Cross Country Athletics meet on Dec 16

Jammu, Dec 12: Jammu and Kashmir Amateur Athletics Association shall hold 3rd J&K UT Cross Country Athletics (boys and girls) Championships on December 16 at MA Stadium, here.

As per a handout issued by the Association here today, the competition shall be held in different age groups and distances. However, those eligible athletes have been asked to report at 7 am along with Aadhar Card and Date of Birth certificate.

The competition shall be held for Men (10 kms), Women (10 kms), Under-20 boys (eight kms), under-20 girls (six kms), under-18 boys (six kms), under-18 girls (four kms), under-16 boys and under-16 girls (two kms).

For further details and event related queries, athletes can contact Nirmal Singh (7789401211) and Pawandeep Kour (9858006080).