J&K completes only 46 % works of CAPEX Budget till January end

Nasir Azam

Srinagar, Mar 01 : In a significant move, the Jammu & Kashmir Government has directed to expedite the progress under the Union Territory’s capital expenditure budget and ensure 100 % physical achievement against the set targets.

The Finance department has directed the departments to expedite the progress under the capital expenditure budget after finding that overall cumulative progress is only 46.92 percent by the end of January 2023.

“… On the basis of the progress reports submitted by the Administrative Departments for the month of ending January 2023, it has been observed that the overall cumulative physical progress is only 46.92% which is apparently on the lower side considering the fact that we are in the last quarter of the current financial year,” reads the circular.

This is the second time in the past two months that the government has directed the departments to expedite the capital expenditure budget works in J&K.

On January 25, 2023, J&K’s chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta had directed the administrative secretaries to expedite the progress of completion of works/projects under UT’s capital expenditure budget so as to fully achieve the targets set for the current financial year 2022-23.