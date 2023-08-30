J&K clinches top slot in Online Citizen Services

Srinagar, Aug 29: Jammu and Kashmir became the first among the States and UTs in the number of e-services being provided in online mode to citizens in the country, an official spokesman said.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, formally announced the landmark achievement of reaching 1016 citizen centric services being provided in online mode making Jammu and Kashmir first amongst all States/UTs in the number of e-services being provided to citizens.

Lt Governor said that it was a milestone achievement in tune with the commitment and resolve of the J&K administration to provide ease, convenience and accessibility of services to the common man ushering in a new era of digital governance.

“J&K creates a new benchmark in e-Governance Service Delivery with 1016 services now made available online. Digital transformation of the UT is guided by the principle of people-first and our aim to empower the common man. This historic achievement is testimony to our commitment to transform the social landscape and enhance citizen's satisfaction, ensure transparency and accountability in the system and empower the aspirational and talented youth and women,” Lt Governor said.

It was informed that J&K has overtaken Madhya Pradesh to become number one amongst States / UTs in the country in the number of online services provided to citizens.

Under the Digital J&K programme launched in mission mode last year, the number of online services has increased exponentially from 174 services in July, 2022 to 1016 services as on date with nearly 500 percent increase in just one year.

Lt Governor noted that the remarkable digital journey of J&K and the resultant transformation from a laggard status in e-governance to a leading position in such a short span of time is unprecedented. This has brought about a paradigm shift resulting in increased transparency, accountability and efficiency at all levels, he said.

As a result of purposeful and focused action, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed an exceptional increase in volume and uptake of e-services which has transformed the government-citizen interface as never before.

There has been a palpable reduction in corruption and increase in citizen satisfaction which is being regularly monitored through a citizen feedback mechanism.

It is the adoption of a robust model of e-Governance – not just automation but citizen-centric approach by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir which has resulted in an exponential rise in the number of online services and availability of services 24 x 7 x 365.