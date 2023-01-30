J&K Climbing team leaves for Jamshedpur

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Jan 30: A seven-member sport climbing team of J&K, including three girls today left for participation in the 3rd Tata Steel Sport Climbing Championship under the banner of Mountaineering Association of J&K (MAJK). The competition is scheduled to be held at TSAF Sport Climbing Training Centre, Bistupur in Jamshedpur from February two to February five and Shivani Charak, an international climber, accompanied the team as a player cum manager, a handout issued by the MAJK informed.

The formal send off accorded by the members of MAJK led by former MLA Ashwani Sharma and including Prof Lalit Magotra, president Dogri Sanstha; Ram Khajuria (senior vice president) and Sumit Khajuria (vice president); Prof. Suman Lata (Director Physical Education GCW Parade); mountaineers, Shashi Kant Sharma, Shilpa Charak, Sunil Chakharia, Sakshi Magotra and parents of the climbers.

The team included international climber Shivani Charak, Arun Deep Singh and young Ananya Bhagat. “Arun Deep Singh and 10 years old Ananya Bhagat were deputed to IMF, New Delhi for eight-day coaching and practice at the international standard climbing walls in the IMF complex to prepare them fully for the prestigious competition,” informed Ram Khajuria.

Four fresh but talented climbers Prachi Katoch, Sahil Kumar, Kashish Bharti and Aradhya Manhas had strenuous work outs since January 17 at Tenzing Norgay Sport Climbing wall on the campus of Sprawling Buds ICSE School, Bantalab, here under the supervision of Shilpa Charak, a senior climber.

The team for this Rs. 6.5 lakh prize money event has been sponsored by J&K Sports Council.