J&K charts new heights in development, growth post-Art 370: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Oct 2: As Jammu and Kashmir achieved 100 percent Open Defecation-Free (ODF) status, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the state has attained new heights in development and growth after the dilution of Article 370 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shah took to ‘X', formerly Twitter, to share his feelings as Jammu and Kashmir have achieved 100 per cent ODF Plus model status in yet another remarkable accomplishment achieved during the ongoing ‘Swachhata Hi Seva' Campaign.

“Heartiest congratulations to the people of J&K for achieving 100 per cent ODF Plus status. After the dilution of Article 370 under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the J&K has attained new heights in development and growth,” Shah posted on ‘X'

“The schemes implemented by the Union Government are now being seamlessly extended to the nook and corners of J&K. People across the nation and those living in J&K have experienced the transformative change the region has undergone. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the JK Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and the local administration for this remarkable feat.”

On September 29, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha posted on ‘X', declaring “Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 100 per cent J&K UT villages have achieved the ODF Plus status in ‘Model' category under Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) phase-II. This achievement underlines coordinated efforts of all to improve the quality of life for citizens.”

Union Ministry of Jal Shakti in a statement on September 29 announced that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has declared all its 6,650 villages across 285 blocks in 20 districts as ODF Plus Model.

As per the statement, the achievement of the ODF Plus Model for all villages in the UT is a significant milestone as it goes beyond constructing and use of toilets towards cleanliness by managing Grey water and Solid Waste in each village.

“For a village to achieve the status of the ODF Plus Model, it is required to pass through three stages of ODF Plus namely Aspiring, Rising and Model. When a village achieves a condition where it is visually clean with minimal litter and stagnant water, apart from solid and liquid waste management (SLWM) and adequate cleanliness awareness generation activities, it is declared as ODF plus Model,” reads the statement.

Noting that sustainability in ODF Plus is not a one-time achievement but a continuous journey, the statement further mentioned it requires a multi-dimensional approach encompassing infrastructure development, behavioural change, community engagement, financial sustainability, technology integration, and more.

“By embracing these principles, J&K can not only sustain its ODF Plus Model status but also maintain it for generations to come, ensuring a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable future,” it added.