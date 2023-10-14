J&K bracing for widespread moderate rain, snow from today

SRINAGAR, Oct 13: Jammu and Kashmir is bracing for widespread intermittent light to moderate rain or snow, very likely over higher reaches, during the next four days from Saturday, officials said.

Meteorological Centre Srinagar on Friday predicted light to moderate rain or snow over higher reaches during the next 24 hours.

Widespread intermittent light to moderate rain or snow is very likely over the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir during the next four days from Saturday, the MeT office predicted.

The possibility of heavy snowfall at some places over higher reaches can't be ruled out with a chance of 75 per cent during the period, the MeT office said.

It said the weather fluctuations can cause a significant drop in temperature across Jammu and Kashmir.

Currently, the weather is mainly clear; it may become cloudy towards evening, and there is a possibility of rain or snow over higher reaches towards night at scattered places in Jammu and Kashmir, the MET said.

The inclement weather may also cause temporary disruption of transportation, especially at vulnerable places like Zojila Pass, Mughal Road, Sinthan Top, Sadnatop, and other higher reaches of the Kashmir valley, it said.

The MeT office has also issued an advisory for the farmers to postpone harvesting of crops from October 14–18 in view of the possible inclement weather conditions.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of 8.7 degrees Celsius on Friday; the tourist hot spot of Pahalgam in south Kashmir was 3.7 degrees Celsius; the picnic spot of Kokernag was 8.9 degrees Celsius; and the ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir was 6.6 degrees Celsius, according to the MeT office.