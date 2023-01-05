J&K braces up for fresh snowfall from Jan 08

Day temp increases, night temp plummets further, Pahalgam coldest at minus 9.4 degree Celsius

Srinagar, Jan 04: Amid increase in day temperature, the weatherman here has predicted a wet spell from January 07 evening, saying that two Western Disturbances are affecting Jammu & Kashmir from Friday.

Talking to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer, Deputy Director Meteorological department (MeT), Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said that there is a possibility of light to moderate snowfall on January 08-09.

He said that the plains would experience light snowfall on January 08-09.

“The weather as per the forecast is expected to remain wet on January 08-09 and 11-12,” he said, adding that the night temperature would go up in the coming days.

He said that two Western Disturbances are affecting J&K and light snowfall is expected in the plains of Kashmir during the period.

Meanwhile, the day temperature recorded an increase today at most of the places.

Srinagar, the summer capital of J&K recorded 10 degree Celsius temperature, which is over three degree Celsius above normal.

Pertinently, the night temperature continued to plummet at most of the stations with Srinagar recording a low of minus 5.2 degree Celsius while Qazigund in South Kashmir also shivered at minus 5.2 degree Celsius.

Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort, recorded a low of minus 8.4 degree Celsius while the mercury settled at minus 9.4 degree Celsius.

The data available further reads that Kupwara in north Kashmir and Kokernag in South Kashmir recorded a low of minus 6.0 degree Celsius and minus 3.8 degree Celsius respectively.