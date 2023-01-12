J&K BJP in poll mode after crucial meet in Jammu

Party’s National Gen Sec (Org) B L Santhosh chairs
session, asks party men to ensure not a single seat
slips away; Party leaders are real commanders,
guiding force: Tarun Chug
Jammu Tawi, Jan 11 : Jammu and Kashmir, which is
under President’s rule since 2018, is likely to see the
fresh elections, as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party
(BJP) Jammu & Kashmir in its crucial meeting on
Wednesday directed the J&K leaders to switch into poll
mode and get ready for elections.
BJP convened a crucial meet in Jammu that was
chaired by BJP National General Secretary
(Organization) BL Santhosh along with BJP National
General Secretary and Prabhari J&K Tarun Chugh.
J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina, J&K BJP General
Secretary (Org.) Ashok Koul, Union MoS Jitendra Singh,
J&K BJP Seh-Prabhari Ashish Sood, MP (Lok Sabha)
Jugal Kishore Sharma and others addressed the
meeting.
J&K BJP State Office Bearers, Morcha Presidents,
Prabharis, Convenors, Seh-Prabharis, whole timers of
Lok Sabha, Districts and Assembly participated in the
meeting.
At the outset, Santhosh laid emphasised on
strengthening all the party units putting strenuous stress
on the Booth management and Assembly Constituency
levels.
He asked the party Prabharis to concentrate on winning
the election in their allocated areas ensuring their
extended visits in those areas.
Santhosh told the local leadership to work selflessly for
the win of party. Santhosh, as per sources, privy to the
meeting told leaders, that “You all must devote
yourselves for the organizational duties till all the
elections are over. This is the first major election
campaign after historical changes and hence we need to
contest these elections with total companionship, in one
voice, taking all together and ensuring that not even a
single vote gets slipped out of our kitty.”
Tarun Chugh, in his address, laid stress on
understanding the new scheme of things in minimum
time after delimitation and reorganization of the party at
various levels.
He termed party leaders as commanders who have to
lead the party to a big win in all coming elections.
He said that the party leaders have to work out their plan
in advance in their minds and then implement them in a
perfect harmonious way on ground to attain the goal. He
laid repeated stress on the Pravas by Prabhari and
senior leaders of the party.
Ravinder Raina welcomed all the senior party leaders
into the meeting saying that this meeting is sort of a
workshop for the party leaders in preparation for the
approaching elections.
He reiterated the party's slogan of Booth Jeeta, Chunav
Jeeta and asked all the party leaders to concentrate on
the election preparations.
Ashok Koul said that the party strength lies on the
devoted work by the party activists and all activists must
take their responsibilities with dedication. He also
discussed the forthcoming party programmes in detail.