J&K BJP in poll mode after crucial meet in Jammu

Party’s National Gen Sec (Org) B L Santhosh chairs

session, asks party men to ensure not a single seat

slips away; Party leaders are real commanders,

guiding force: Tarun Chug

Jammu Tawi, Jan 11 : Jammu and Kashmir, which is

under President’s rule since 2018, is likely to see the

fresh elections, as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party

(BJP) Jammu & Kashmir in its crucial meeting on

Wednesday directed the J&K leaders to switch into poll

mode and get ready for elections.

BJP convened a crucial meet in Jammu that was

chaired by BJP National General Secretary

(Organization) BL Santhosh along with BJP National

General Secretary and Prabhari J&K Tarun Chugh.

J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina, J&K BJP General

Secretary (Org.) Ashok Koul, Union MoS Jitendra Singh,

J&K BJP Seh-Prabhari Ashish Sood, MP (Lok Sabha)

Jugal Kishore Sharma and others addressed the

meeting.

J&K BJP State Office Bearers, Morcha Presidents,

Prabharis, Convenors, Seh-Prabharis, whole timers of

Lok Sabha, Districts and Assembly participated in the

meeting.

At the outset, Santhosh laid emphasised on

strengthening all the party units putting strenuous stress

on the Booth management and Assembly Constituency

levels.

He asked the party Prabharis to concentrate on winning

the election in their allocated areas ensuring their

extended visits in those areas.

Santhosh told the local leadership to work selflessly for

the win of party. Santhosh, as per sources, privy to the

meeting told leaders, that “You all must devote

yourselves for the organizational duties till all the

elections are over. This is the first major election

campaign after historical changes and hence we need to

contest these elections with total companionship, in one

voice, taking all together and ensuring that not even a

single vote gets slipped out of our kitty.”

Tarun Chugh, in his address, laid stress on

understanding the new scheme of things in minimum

time after delimitation and reorganization of the party at

various levels.

He termed party leaders as commanders who have to

lead the party to a big win in all coming elections.

He said that the party leaders have to work out their plan

in advance in their minds and then implement them in a

perfect harmonious way on ground to attain the goal. He

laid repeated stress on the Pravas by Prabhari and

senior leaders of the party.

Ravinder Raina welcomed all the senior party leaders

into the meeting saying that this meeting is sort of a

workshop for the party leaders in preparation for the

approaching elections.

He reiterated the party's slogan of Booth Jeeta, Chunav

Jeeta and asked all the party leaders to concentrate on

the election preparations.

Ashok Koul said that the party strength lies on the

devoted work by the party activists and all activists must

take their responsibilities with dedication. He also

discussed the forthcoming party programmes in detail.