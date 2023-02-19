J&K Bank wins Atal Bihari Football Trophy

Jammu, Feb 19: The professional side of Jammu and Kashmir Bank today clinched the Ist edition of the Atal Bihar Vajpayee Memorial Football Tournament beating the fighting Sainik Colony Football Club by a solitary goal in the final played at GGM Science College ground, here.

After witnessing a barren first half play, the match turned in favour of J&K Bank in the 42nd minute when Waris scored the all important goal. A display of talent and skill was enjoyed by crowd who supported Sainik Football Club from the kickoff to last whistle. The young and energetic side of Sainik Colony missed close chances of scoring a goal which cost them dearly. In the final and prize distribution function former Minister, Priya Sethi was chief guest, who along with senior BJP leader, Yudhvir Sethi presented the title trophies. Nitesh Mahajan and Sumant Singh Jamwal were guests of honour.