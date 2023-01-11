JK Bank engages 24 SHG women as Business Correspondents

Jammu Tawi, January 10:

J&K Bank today engaged 24 women Self Help Group (SHG) members in

Jammu as Business Correspondents. These SHG members were identified

by JKRLM from the Jammu Division.

The Bank’s Business Correspondents will provide a variety of

services to the people including submission of e-KYC compliance and

enrolment under various social security schemes like PMJJBY, PMSBY

and APY from account opening, cash deposit and balance enquiry to card-

based and Aadhar enabled cash withdrawal and transfer of funds;

The Bank’s Divisional Head (Jammu) Sunit Kumar handed over Micro

ATMs and biometric authentication devices to these freshly engaged

Business Correspondents at the Bank’s Zonal Office Jammu in presence of

DGM Rajesh Dubey, AGM Minakshi Gupta State Project Manager (J&K

NRLM) and other senior officers of the Bank.

Speaking on the occasion, General Manager Sunit Kumar said, “By

onboarding 24 SHG members as our Business Correspondents, we have

further strengthened our network in Jammu division to serve people

particularly women and older sections of society residing in rural areas.”

“I am pleased to see these active young ladies joining our prime

alternate banking channel – BC Network and happily taking on the

responsibility of providing the basic banking services to the people at their

doorstep", he added.