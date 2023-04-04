J&K bags third place in Ju-Jitsu

By Northlines -

NL Corresspondent

 

, Apr 04: J&K team returned with overall third place in the Ju-Jitsu Championship held at Tukoji Rao Pawar Indoor Stadium, Dewas in Madhya Pradesh.

The competition held in Sub-Junior, Cadets, Junior, Senior and Adults categories of boys and girls under the banner of Ju-Jitsu Association of , a handout issued by Ju-Jitsu Association of J&K here today informed.

The J&K contingent was trained by Danish Sharma(A-grade Referee- Fighting System) and Harsh Vardhan Raina ( Qualified Referee – Newaza ). The team was accompanied by the officials including Farooq Ahmad Malik, Muzzaffar Ahmad, Arshad Aziz , Brijesh Bhau , Charan Singh, Suhail Bhat and Rohini Chib.

Meanwhile, the office bearers of Ju-Jitsu Association of J&K appreciated the coaches and players for the performance.

SHARE
Previous articleDera Kesari Dangal on April 13
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR