J&K bags third place in Ju-Jitsu

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Apr 04: J&K team returned with overall third place in the National Ju-Jitsu Championship held at Tukoji Rao Pawar Indoor Stadium, Dewas in Madhya Pradesh.

The competition held in Sub-Junior, Cadets, Junior, Senior and Adults categories of boys and girls under the banner of Ju-Jitsu Association of India, a handout issued by Ju-Jitsu Association of J&K here today informed.

The J&K contingent was trained by Danish Sharma(A-grade Referee- Fighting System) and Harsh Vardhan Raina ( Qualified Referee – Newaza ). The team was accompanied by the officials including Farooq Ahmad Malik, Muzzaffar Ahmad, Arshad Aziz , Brijesh Bhau , Charan Singh, Suhail Bhat and Rohini Chib.

Meanwhile, the office bearers of Ju-Jitsu Association of J&K appreciated the coaches and players for the performance.