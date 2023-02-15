J&K bags 76 medals as Khelo India Winter Games-23 concludes at Gulmarg

Govt to expand venues of winter games next year in J&K: Minister

Bhat Imran

Srinagar, Feb 14: The third edition of Khelo India Winter Games 2023 concluded on Tuesday while Jammu and Kashmir has topped the medal tally by bagging 76 medals including 26 Gold, 25 Silver and 25 Bronze.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and Youth Affairs & Sports, Nisith Pramanik, who was the chief guest at the closing ceremony today, said that Khelo India 2023 concluded with great success and enthusiasm. “Nearly 2000 players across India participated.”

Maharashtra also bagged 13 Gold, 8 Silver, and 6 Bronze medals followed by Himachal Pradesh with 10 Gold, 14 Silver, and 7 Bronze, the officials said, adding that Army also won 10 Gold, 10 Silver, and 9 Bronze medals.

Likewise, Karnataka has bagged 5 Gold, 2 Silver, and 7 Bronze medals, Haryana got 8 Gold, 10 Silver, and 13 Bronze medals, Uttrakhand won 6 Gold, 6 Silver, and 4 Bronze medals and Delhi won 3 Gold, 3 Silver, and 6 Bronze medals.

Similarly, Andhra Pradesh (old) remained unlucky to bag any medal while Andhra Pradesh (new) got just one bronze.

Punjab got one silver and two bronze while Rajasthan got 6 Silver and 4 Bronze each. Pondicherry and ABVMI got one bronze while ITBP got 2 Gold, 2 Silver and 3 Bronze medals. Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, and Lakshadweep could not bag either of the medals.

“Next time, the government is planning to expand the venues for winter games in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said and congratulated the J&K Sports Council, Ministry of Sports, and J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for organizing the event successfully.