J&K Athletics Champ from Sept 28

Agencies

Jammu, Sept 21: The two-day 21st J&K UT Athletics Championship, organised by J&K Amateur Athletics Association, shall be held at newly laid synthetic tracks on University of Jammu (JU) campus, here from September 28.

The competition shall be held in under-14, under-16, under-18, under-20 and open categories of boys and girls in collaboration with JU under the aegis of Athletics Federation of India (AFI) and sponsored by J&K Sports Council.

The athletes who are eligible to take part in this competition are advised to register themselves on the link www.jkathletics.daasport.com in their own age group so as to avoid disqualification and shall report at the given venue on September 28 at 5.30 am bringing along Date of Birth Certificate and Aadhar Card, a handout issued by the Association here today informed. The last date of submission of entries is remained September 26 and for clarifications and related queries, athletes can contact the general secretary of the Association, Sharat Chander Singh (9419136504).