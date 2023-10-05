J&K all set to boost revenue from R&B Deptt’s Rest Houses

Srinagar, Oct 4: The J&K Government has unveiled a set of directives to boost revenue generation from the rest houses maintained by the Roads & Buildings Department in the Union Territory.

In a move aimed at increasing revenue generation from the guest houses/ Dak Bangalows, the R&B department has directed officials to streamline collection of user charges from these assets.

The moves after the government noticed that revenue receipts from huge infrastructure of the R&B were quite unsatisfactory.

In an order, the Roads & Buildings Department has directed executive engineers of all divisions to fix the revenue targets based on past collection and potential revenue generation in respect of all departmental assets.

The officers’ in-charge of guest houses have been directed to maintain records like date and time of arrival and departure of guests, daily charges collected and revenue deposited into treasury under revenue head.

The R&B department has also directed chief engineers, superintending engineers to ensure quarterly review of revenue generation with a special focus on revenue from Dak Banglows/ guest houses and residential quarters.

The officials have also been asked to share full details of Dak Bungalows/guest houses occupied by officers/ officials of all departments with the administrative department.

“In case an officer is exempted from paying rent, order of competent authority be obtained and kept in the record of review of higher authority/audit. In case of default, notices issued from time to time and action taken be shared with the administrative department,” reads the order.

The officials of R&B have also been directed that they shall not undertake repair/ renovation work in residential accommodation allotted to officers/ officials in case they have defaulted in paying rent.