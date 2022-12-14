J&K admin introduces heli services to far flung area

JAMMU, Dec 14: To facilitate the population of the remote areas, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has introduced heli service to far flung areas of the Jammu division.

The official handle of office of the Divisional Commissioner Jammu tweeted “Government of Jammu and Kashmir–Heli Services Available”.

The post mentioned the routes for heli services with fixed fare for the journey.

As per the post, the travel from Jammu to Doda costs Rs 2500, Jammu to Kishtwar costs Rs 4000, Jammu to Rajouri costs Rs 2000, Jammu to Poonch costs Rs 4000, Kishtwar to Nawapachi costs Rs 1500, Kishtwar to Sounder costs Rs 1000 and Kishtwar to Inshan costs Rs 2000.“This heli service is a subsidized scheme of the Ministry of Home Affairs for the far flung areas,” Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu said.

He said that the service will benefit the population of far flung areas to a larger extent.