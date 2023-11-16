J&K Admin defer elections to save BJP & its teams from public wrath: Omar alleges

Srinagar, Nov 15: National Conference Vice President, Omar Abdullah on Wednesday alleged that the administration in Jammu and Kashmir are deferring elections, the latest being the Municipal polls, only to save BJP and its teams from the wrath of the people.

Omar said to defer elections on one or the other pretext has become a routine for the administration in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a party convention at Pattan in North Kashmir's Baramulla district, the JK Vice President said that this is being done only to save the BJP from the wrath of the people they would face in the elections.

“It is not understood what the government is doing. Either this government is incompetent and is deferring elections to save the A-team, B-team” , C-team and D- team of BJP”, he added.

The former Chief Minister was reacting to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's statement on Tuesday in which he said that the election for urban local bodies would be held after completion of the delimitation exercise for wards and reservation of wards for other backward classes (OBC).

“How long the pretense will go. The local bodies elections were held in 2018 and they knew that municipal elections were scheduled to be held in 2023. Why didn't they undertake delimitation six or eight months earlier,” he asked.

The Vice President alleged that people are being victimized on one or the other pretext. “The people are being persecuted on water, electricity and ration besides traffic was being stopped on the roads unnecessary to harass people”, he alleged.