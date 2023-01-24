JK Adm orders enquiry into IMPARD faculty appointments

Srinagar, Jan 23: The Jammu & Kashmir Government has constituted a committee to enquire into the

appointments of faculty members made in the Jammu and Kashmir Institute of Management, Public

Administration and Rural Development (JKIMPARD) in violation of rules.

In an order, the committee would be headed by financial commissioner (additional chief secretary), Home

department and comprises Director General, Institute of Public Management, Administration and Rural

Development, Secretary, General Administration Department, Secretary, Department of Law, Justice and

Parliamentary Affairs and Director General (Codes), Finance Department.

The committee shall also inquire into the reasons for not previously reporting to the government the

irregular appointments of the faculty members in the Institute, which pre-date the term of the current

Director General.

The committee has also been mandated to look into the number of meetings of the governing Council

required to be held under norms vis-à-vis the actual number of meetings held over the last five years and

whether the matter involving irregular appointments was ever brought to the notice of the Members of the

Governing Council.

The committee shall also evaluate the overall functioning of the IMPARD over the last five years and

submit its recommendations for improving work/academic environment, management efficiencies and

institutional integrity on a sustainable basis.

The committee shall be serviced by the J&K IMPARD and submit its report to the Government within one

month.