J&K adjudged Best Performing State & UT under AKAM & MMMD

SRINAGAR, Oct 31: J&K has emerged as a leader in celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Meri Mati Mera Desh. Chief Secretary of J&K, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, received the prestigious Best Performing State & UT award from Prime Minister on 31st October, which is also its foundation day, at the closing ceremony of Meri Mati Meta Desh at Kartavya Path, New Delhi.

This is in line with the positive spirit in line with progress post August 2019. It has manifested itself many a times during recent times, with performance under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' being the latest evidence of the enthusiasm.

The programme was organized across all parts of J&K with exemplary and vibrant participation of public, in general, and youth in particular. More than 1.75 Lakh events were organized in J&K with unbelievable participation of over 83 Lakh citizens. The UT is proudly standing at the top of the table among all Sates/UTs of the country.

Likewise, Meri MaatiMeraDesh program celebrated to commemorate the closing ceremony of ‘AzadiKaAmritMahotsav' started on 9th August 2023 saw an extremely enthusiastic participation here. The programme was aimed at encouraging all citizens to recognize the sacrifices of national heroes (veers) and to pay homage to the soil of motherland. The key components included remembering martyrs, commitment for nation building, renewing the motherland, honoring armed forces and hoisting of symbol of pride- the Tiranga.

Like in AKAM, the participation level of Jammu and Kashmir remained unparalleled. J&K has the distinction of saturation of implementation of many programs and it was no different in Meri Mati Mera Desh with 100% coverage of Panchayats and ULB wards. The UT in its first phase organized over 1.70 Lakh events from 9th-31st August 2023 with an unprecedented public participation.

As part of the 2nd phase of Meri Maati Mera Desh 100% villages/wards were covered and grand Amrit Kalsh Yatras were organized across entire J&K with full public participation. Likewise festive celebrations were also organized in every block /municipal body from 1st to 13th of October 2023 with enthusiastic participation of the public.

The Final phase of AmritKalashYatra was organized from Srinagar to Jammu on 26th Oct 2023 while the Yatra moved from Jammu to National Capital on 27th Oct 2023, and joined the national contingent on 29th October. The mitti from each village of J&K shall now be part of AmritVatika, symbolising unity and integrity.

J&K stands tall among states/ UTs of the country having organized a record of 1.74 lakh events under Meri Maati, MeraDesh Program with a public participation level of over 80% (of total population), which is highest ratio for participation of people in any State or UT.

These milestones are the hallmark of our socio-cultural transformation that occurred here during last 5 years. It has not only provided opportunities of economic upliftment to its people but the dividends are many more in terms of the significant improvement in other indicators of human development index. The same had taken hit due to earlier uncertainty and unrest adversely impacting lives of common citizens of this picturesque region of the country, who are now the biggest beneficiaries of the historic transformation.