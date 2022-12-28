J&K Achieves Milestone Of Providing More Than 440 Services Online

JAMMU, DECEMBER 27: Continuing its march on the path of providing E-governance to its citizens J&K has been successful in providing nearly 444 services online including all the major services commonly availed by the people.

The information was revealed today in a meeting held by Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta with the Administrative Secretaries of all the departments.

On the occasion, Dr Mehta commended the IT Department for working tirelessly towards ‘Digital J&K’. He impressed upon them to continue the momentum and make each and every service provided to the citizens in digital mode for ease of living and eradication of corruption. He told them to usher the UT into an environment where its citizens would carry offices in their pockets and avail any services without having to physically visit any of the office.

He maintained that the contactless administration not only ensures transparency and accountability but swiftness also. He observed that the technology happens to be panacea for all the evils and J&K envisages to utilize the IT/ITes for optimum empowerment of its population as per the vision of LG administration.

It was given out that the number of online services provided by Planning Department shot to 411 in addition to 33 services integrated on Rapid Assessment System (RAS). Moreover 195 services had already been integrated with the feedback system out of these 411 online services. It was said that some 103 more services are going to be made RAS complaint shortly.It is pertinent to mention here that the synchronization with auto-appeal for the services of few departments has generated encouraging results with 99% applications disposal within the stipulated time frame as per the Public Services Guarantee Act (PSGA). The system not only ensures timely delivery of services but penalizes those officers/officials found failing in doing so.

The UT administration is soon going to integrate all its online services with the auto-appeal so that all the services are provided to its citizens as per the timelines specified in PSGA for these services for the benefit of one and all.