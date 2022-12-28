JK achieves milestone of 440 services online

Jammu Tawi, December 27: Continuing its march on the path of providing

E-governance to its citizens J&K has been successful in providing nearly

444 services online including all the major services commonly availed by

the people.

The information was revealed today in a meeting held by Chief

Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta with the Administrative Secretaries of all

the departments.

Mehta commended the IT Department for working tirelessly towards ‘Digital

J&K' where citizens can avail public services in digital mode for ease of

living and eradication of corruption. He told them to usher the UT into an

environment where its citizens would carry offices in their pockets and avail

any services without having to physically visit any of the office.

He maintained that the contactless administration not only ensures

transparency and accountability but swiftness also. He observed that the

technology happens to be panacea for all the evils and J&K envisages to

utilize the IT/ITes for optimum empowerment of its population as per the

vision of LG administration.

It was given out that the number of online services provided by

Planning Department shot to 411 in addition to 33 services integrated on

Rapid Assessment System (RAS). Moreover 195 services had already

been integrated with the feedback system out of these 411 online services.

It was said that some 103 more services are going to be made RAS

complaint shortly.

It is pertinent to mention here that the synchronization with auto-

appeal for the services of few departments has generated encouraging

results with 99% applications disposal within the stipulated time frame as

per the Public Services Guarantee Act (PSGA). The system not only

ensures timely delivery of services but penalizes those officers/officials

found failing in doing so.

The UT administration is soon going to integrate all its online services

with the auto-appeal so that all the services are provided to its citizens as

per the timelines specified in PSGA for these services for the benefit of one

and all.