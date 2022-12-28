JK achieves milestone of 440 services online

Jammu Tawi, December 27: Continuing its march on the path of providing
E-governance to its citizens J&K has been successful in providing nearly
444 services online including all the major services commonly availed by
the people.
The information was revealed today in a meeting held by Chief
Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta with the Administrative Secretaries of all
the departments.
Mehta commended the IT Department for working tirelessly towards ‘Digital
J&K' where citizens can avail public services in digital mode for ease of
living and eradication of corruption. He told them to usher the UT into an
environment where its citizens would carry offices in their pockets and avail
any services without having to physically visit any of the office.
He maintained that the contactless administration not only ensures
transparency and accountability but swiftness also. He observed that the
technology happens to be panacea for all the evils and J&K envisages to
utilize the IT/ITes for optimum empowerment of its population as per the
vision of LG administration.
It was given out that the number of online services provided by
Planning Department shot to 411 in addition to 33 services integrated on
Rapid Assessment System (RAS). Moreover 195 services had already
been integrated with the feedback system out of these 411 online services.
It was said that some 103 more services are going to be made RAS
complaint shortly.
It is pertinent to mention here that the synchronization with auto-
appeal for the services of few departments has generated encouraging
results with 99% applications disposal within the stipulated time frame as
per the Public Services Guarantee Act (PSGA). The system not only
ensures timely delivery of services but penalizes those officers/officials
found failing in doing so.
The UT administration is soon going to integrate all its online services
with the auto-appeal so that all the services are provided to its citizens as
per the timelines specified in PSGA for these services for the benefit of one
and all.
